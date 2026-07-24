Cowboys Hiring Former QB Will Grier As Offensive Assistant

According to Todd Archer, the Cowboys are hiring former QB Will Grier as an offensive assistant.

Grier announced his retirement a little over a week ago and was placed on the Panthers’ reserved/retired list.

Per Joseph Person of The Athletic, the Cowboys offered him a spot on their coaching staff before he signed with the Panthers back in April.

Grier spent last year on Dallas’ practice squad and was leaning towards taking the job before Carolina called, per Person.

Grier, 31, was selected with the No. 100 overall pick in the third round by the Panthers out of West Virginia in 2019. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $3,299,281 deal that included a $779,281 signing bonus when Carolina waived him.

The Cowboys claimed Grier, and he spent the rest of the season on their roster. Dallas waived Grier after the 2022 preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad before promoting him to the active roster later in the year.

Dallas released Grier as part of the final roster cuts in 2023. From there, he made the Bengals’ practice squad before joining the Patriots. The Chargers then claimed Grier off of New England’s practice squad, but he never appeared in a game for the team.

The Eagles signed Grier to a one-year deal, and he eventually joined the Cowboys’ practice squad, where he remained through 2025 before signing a futures deal with Dallas. Grier was released in March, and he re-joined the Panthers a month later.

In 2019, Grier started two games and completed 28 of 52 pass attempts for 228 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions. He added seven rush attempts for 22 yards. Those wound up being the final stats for his career.