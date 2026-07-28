BREAKING: Eagles Signing DT Jalen Carter To Four-Year, $152M Extension

According to Adam Schefter, the Eagles and DT Jalen Carter have agreed on a four-year, $152 million extension.

The deal has a maximum value of $160 million and includes $106 million in guaranteed money. At an average annual salary of $38 million per year, it’s a huge contract that meaningfully moves the market forward at the position.

Philadelphia had exercised Carter’s fifth-year option, but there was some uncertainty whether they would move to sign him to an early extension as they usually do with key players.

The former first-round pick had a somewhat turbulent 2025 season with injuries, a suspension and inconsistency, and briefly came up in trade rumors.

However, this extension should lock him down as a part of the Eagles’ core for the foreseeable future.

Carter, 25, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s entering the fourth year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that included a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles exercised the fifth-year option on Carter in May projected to be worth $27.127 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Carter appeared in 11 games for the Eagles and recorded 33 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three sacks and seven pass deflections.