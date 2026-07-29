Panthers Signing WR Casey Washington

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers plan to sign WR Casey Washington to the roster.

They need extra depth at receiver following the injury to third-round WR Chris Brazzell II today.

The team later confirmed the move and announced WR Dan Chisena was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

Washington, 25, was drafted by the Falcons in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Illinois. He signed a four-year, $4,213,596 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $193,596.

He was entering the third year of that deal when the Falcons released him in June.

In 2025, Washington appeared in six games for the Falcons and caught six of 14 targets for 94 yards