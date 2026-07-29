Panthers Tried Out Two Receivers Along With QB Kyle Trask

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Panthers had WR Gabriel Benyard and WR Romello Brinson in for a workout today along with QB Kyle Trask.

Trask, 28, was a two-year starter at Florida and was both second-team All-SEC and a Heisman finalist in his senior season.

The Buccaneers drafted Trask with pick No. 64 overall in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished the final year of a four-year deal worth $5,535,337 that included a $1,385,700 signing bonus.

The Buccaneers re-signed Trask to a one-year, $2.787 million deal last March but waived him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

Throughout three years in Tampa Bay, Trask appeared in 7 games for the Bucs and completed four of his 11 passes for 28 yards.

During his college career, Trask had a 67.9 completion percentage, throwing for 7586 yards with 69 touchdowns and 15 interceptions over the course of three seasons and 27 games.