Buccaneers Tried Out Four Players, Signed Two

Per the wire, the Buccaneers tried out four players on Wednesday, including DB Xavion Alford, DE Quincy Ivory, DB Ifeatu Melifonwu, and DT Travis Shaw.

Of this group, the Buccaneers opted to sign Melifonwu and Shaw ahead of training camp.

Melifonwu, 27, is the brother of veteran S Obi Melifonwu and was a two-year starter for Syracuse. He was also named third-team All-ACC in 2020. The Lions drafted Melifonwu with pick No. 101 in the third round in 2021.

Melifonwu signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4,785,850 with an $840,618 signing bonus. He made a base salary of $1.192 million for the 2024 season before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with the Dolphins last year.

In 2025, Melifonwu appeared in 16 games for the Dolphins, making eight starts and recording 53 tackles, one sack, an interception and a pass defense.