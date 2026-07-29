Saints Fear DT Bryan Bresee Tore His ACL

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints are concerned that DT Bryan Bresee suffered a torn ACL in practice today.

The team still needs to put Bresee through an MRI to confirm but this would be a big setback for both the team and the player. Bresee is a former first-round pick who was set up for a potential breakout season as an important cog in the defense.

The Saints had just picked up his fifth-year option this past May.

Bresee, 24, was one of the nation’s top high school recruits and started three years at Clemson. He was a freshman All-American and first-team All-ACC in 2020, and still made second and third-team all-conference despite battling injuries in 2021 and 2022.

The Saints drafted him with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $13,403,202 contract that includes a $6,747,783 signing bonus.

He was entering the fourth year of that deal when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option worth $13.931 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Bresee appeared in 15 games for the Saints and recorded 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

We’ll have more on Bresee as the news is available.