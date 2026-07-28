Saints Placing WR Mason Tipton On PUP List Among Four Roster Moves

Per Mike Triplett, the Saints are placing WR Mason Tipton and DL Keeshawn Silver on the PUP list to start camp.

Triplett adds the Saints are placing DL Zxavian Harris and TE Cody Hardy on the NFI list.

Tipton, 25, originally signed on with the Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Yale in 2024. He wound up cracking New Orleans’ active roster in each of his two seasons.

He’s entering the third year of a three-year, $2.84 million rookie contract.

In 2025, Tipton appeared in 14 games and recorded 11 receptions on 17 targets for 76 yards (6.9 YPC).