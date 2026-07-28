Lions Release DL Jay Tufele, Place Two Players On NFI List

The Detroit Lions announced they have released DL Jay Tufele.

Additionally, the Lions have placed DB Christian Izien on the Active/Non-Football Illness list and OL Christian Mahogany on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.

Tufele, 26, was drafted by the Jaguars out of USC in the fourth round of the 2021 draft. He signed a four-year, $4,305,687 rookie contract that included a $825,687 signing bonus.

The Jaguars waived Tufele at the start of the 2022 season and he was later claimed off waivers by the Bengals. After finishing out the remainder of his rookie deal, he signed a one-year deal with the Jets. Tufele then signed a one-year deal with the Lions in April 2026.

In 2025, Tufele appeared in 12 games for the Jets and recorded 12 total tackles.