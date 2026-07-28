Chargers Signed LS Peter Bowden

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Peter Bowden to the roster.

we’ve signed LS peter bowden + released G ben cleveland — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 28, 2026

He takes the roster spot vacated yesterday by the release of G Ben Cleveland.

Bowden, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He lasted just a couple of weeks in camp before being cut, however.

Bowden had a stint with the Jaguars before catching on with the Chargers practice squad late in 2025. He returned on a futures deal in 2026 but was let go in May.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.