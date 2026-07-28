Chargers Signed LS Peter Bowden

By
Logan Ulrich
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The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Peter Bowden to the roster. 

He takes the roster spot vacated yesterday by the release of G Ben Cleveland

Bowden, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He lasted just a couple of weeks in camp before being cut, however. 

Bowden had a stint with the Jaguars before catching on with the Chargers practice squad late in 2025. He returned on a futures deal in 2026 but was let go in May. 

He has yet to appear in an NFL game. 

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