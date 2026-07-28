Chargers Signed LS Peter Bowden

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have signed LS Peter Bowden to the roster.
we’ve signed LS peter bowden + released G ben cleveland
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) July 28, 2026
He takes the roster spot vacated yesterday by the release of G Ben Cleveland.
Bowden, 25, signed with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Wisconsin following the 2024 NFL Draft. He lasted just a couple of weeks in camp before being cut, however.
Bowden had a stint with the Jaguars before catching on with the Chargers practice squad late in 2025. He returned on a futures deal in 2026 but was let go in May.
He has yet to appear in an NFL game.
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