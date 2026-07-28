Bears Place DL Montez Sweat On NFI List

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed DL Montez Sweat on the Active/Non-Football Illness list.

Additionally, the Bears have placed DB Elijah Hicks on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport called it a short-term illness for Sweat and said he should be back soon.

Sweat, 29, is a former first-round pick of Washington back in 2019. He was entering the fourth year of his four-year rookie contract when Washington picked up the fifth-year option on Sweat worth $10.892 million fully guaranteed for the 2023 season.

Chicago acquired Sweat from the Commanders in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick in 2023 and gave him a four-year, $98 million extension. He’s set to make a base salary of $20,900,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Sweat appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 53 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and five pass deflections.