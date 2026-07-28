Packers Announced Four Moves Tuesday

The Green Bay Packers announced they have signed K Lenny Krieg and TE Thomas Yassmin to the roster.

Packers announce roster moves — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 28, 2026

To make room, the team released K Lucas Havrisik and OLB Dante Barnett.

Both Krieg and Yassmin are eligible for the international exemption, but it will go to Yassmin for now.

Krieg worked out for the team on Monday.

The International Player Pathway program was instituted by the NFL in 2017 as a way to grow the game of football. Each year one of the NFL’s eight divisions was randomly chosen to receive one international player each. In recent years, the program has expanded to include all teams.

Krieg, 23, was born and grew up in Berlin and played soccer before making the transition to football. He played for the European Football League’s Stuttgart Surge in 2023 and 2024.

After working out at the Combine, Krieg caught the attention of NFL teams and signed a three-year UDFA contract with the Falcons ahead of the 2025 season. However, he was waived coming out of training camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Jets signed Krieg to a futures deal for the 2026 season but released him in June.

In 2024, Krieg converted 11 of 16 field goal attempts for the Surge.