Jaguars Signing CB Corey Ballentine, Placing CB Dane Jackson On Retired List

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced they are signing CB Corey Ballentine to a contract.

Additionally, the Jaguars are placing CB Dane Jackson on the reserve/retired list.

Ballentine, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Giants back in 2019. The Giants waived Ballentine in 2020 and he was later claimed by the Jets. New York later waived him and he was claimed off waivers by the Lions but was cut loose and re-signed to Detroit’s practice squad.

He signed a futures deal with the Falcons but was among Atlanta’s final roster cuts. Ballentine briefly caught on with the Cardinals practice squad before finding a place on the Packers active roster at the start of 2022. Green Bay signed him to a one-year extension for the 2023 season.

Ballentine signed with the Colts for the 2024 season but was cut loose during training camp. He’s had stints with the Packers and Patriots since but was let go by the Patriots in September 2025.

From there, he caught on with the Cowboys’ practice squad and signed to the active roster for the rest of the season. Dallas re-signed Ballentine to a one-year deal this offseason but let him go in June.

In 2025, Ballentine appeared in six games for the Cowboys and Patriots and recorded three tackles.

Jackson, 29, was drafted by the Bills in the seventh round out of Pittsburgh in the 2020 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $3,376,306 but was waived coming out of training camp before being re-signed to Buffalo’s practice squad.

He bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before being promoted in 2021 and earning a spot on the active roster. Buffalo re-signed him as a restricted free agent last offseason before he left for a two-year deal with the Panthers in 2024.

Carolina cut him loose last offseason, and he later signed on with the Bills. Buffalo cut him loose in March and he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in June.

In 2025, Jackson appeared in three games for the Bills and recorded three tackles.