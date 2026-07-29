Seahawks Hosting S Donovan Wilson For Workout

According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are hosting veteran S Donovan Wilson for a workout on Wednesday.

Wilson notably played under Seattle DC Aden Durde, who was previously the Cowboys’ defensive line coach.

Wilson, 31, was drafted by the Cowboys in the sixth round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.6 million deal and made a base salary of $965,000 in 2022.

Wilson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time when Dallas re-signed him to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million in 2023.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Cowboys and recorded 71 tackles, three tackles for loss, two interceptions, five pass defenses, and one forced fumble.