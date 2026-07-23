NFL Notes: Stefon Diggs, Roger Goodell Contract, Deebo Samuel

Stefon Diggs

Free agent WR Stefon Diggs believes that he’s no longer a top option on a team’s receiving corps, but added that he’s as good of a second option as anybody.

“My opinion, I can compete with anybody,” Diggs said, via ESPN. “But take those [top wide receivers] as your 1s, right? You can’t name a No. 2 better than me. There’s not a No. 2 on a team — let’s presumably give people the credit and just say, ‘OK, you want to take the No. 1 spot away. Name your No. 2 receiver right now, and tell me how much he makes, and then my last question is: Is he better than me?”

Diggs is still dealing with a multitude of legal issues, which is possibly why he remains unsigned.

“I brought myself here,” Diggs said. “Unfortunate at times, but I’m blessed. I’m going to be exactly where I’m supposed to be. … I’ll be fine, I know I’ll be fine.”

Roger Goodell

Mark Maske reports that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to be given a contract extension in the coming months.

is expected to be given a contract extension in the coming months. Maske adds that four sources familiar with the situation say the league’s owners want Goodell to oversee the negotiations for new broadcasting deals and a collective bargaining agreement with players that could include an 18-game season.

His current deal is set to expire in March of 2027, yet the league will hold regular virtual meetings in October and December, which Maske notes could be when he receives an extension, as his last one came in October of 2023.

However, Maske adds that the league owners will also be holding a special meeting in late August revolving around the sale of the Seahawks.

Deebo Samuel

While there are many veteran free agent wide receivers still on the market, WR Deebo Samuel says that he is staying in shape as he plans to play this season, has no plans to retire, and thinks he still has several good years left in the tank. . “It’s kind of been tough, not even going to lie to you. All the free agency stuff going on, waking up in the morning, looking at your phone, seeing if your agent hit you and was like, ‘This team is interested,’ or things along those lines. And it’s been kind of like a roller coaster. [I’ve] been through a lot, not just ball. With me and how I play this game, it’s just like, no matter what I’m going through, no matter what I’m doing, if I’m able to perform, I’m going to go out there and put it on the line for my team.” “Going on Year 8 … [I] still feel like I got a lot, at least like three, four good years left,” Samuel said on his YouTube All

“Some people ask like, ‘Are you ready to hang it up?’ And I’m like, nah, everything’s got timing,” he added. “So I promise you when the time come, it’s going to come. And I’m overly prepared, overly ready for the moment. And whenever that right opportunity show up, we here first, man. I’m ready to rock out.”