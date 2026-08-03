Latest On Aaron Donald’s Potential Return To Rams

At the start of camp, Rams HC Sean McVay said a potential return for DT Aaron Donald is “trending upward,” but nothing will be made official until the team returns to their facility at the end of the week.

SI.com’s Albert Breer went into the details about Donald potentially returning. First, Breer, mentions the two sides have been working through logistics of a potential return and have an estimated timeline in place. Breer thinks “everything’s in play” shortly after the team concludes camp at Loyola Marymount, however.

Breer also notes Donald is still technically under a one-year, $30 million contract, so all sides would need to work through that aspect as well. From a conditioning point of view, Breer says the Rams have a blueprint for getting him in football shape after his holdouts in 2017 and 2018.

McVay did an interview about Donald with CBS Sports’ Bryant McFadden and answered questions only using facial expressions.

When asked if he expects Donald to play in 2026, McVay stretched his arms and opened his mouth wide with excitement. McVay was then asked whether he expected Donald to play in September, to which he responded with a broad grin.

Finally, when McFadden asked McVay whether he expects Donald to return to the elite form he once had, McVay used his words.

“This one deserves an answer,” McVay said. “The one thing I will say, and you know this, is he’s only going to do this unless he feels like he can do it the way he’s accustomed to. He’s earned the right, he’s taken great care of himself, so I’ll say this.”

Donald, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2014 out of Pittsburgh. He was in the final year of his four-year, $10.136 million rookie contract when the Rams picked up his fifth-year team option for the 2018 season, which cost them around $6.892 million.

Los Angeles signed Donald to a record six-year, $135 million extension back in August of 2019, which included a $40 million signing bonus and $86,892,000 guaranteed.

Donald had three years remaining on his deal with base salaries of $9.25 million, $14 million and $14 million when he agreed to a $40 million raise with the Rams following the 2021 season.

For his career, Donald appeared in 154 games and recorded 543 tackles, 111 sacks, 24 forced fumbles, seven recoveries and 21 pass defenses over the course of 10 seasons.

Donald was an 8-time All-Pro selection, a 10-time Pro Bowler, a Super Champ and won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

We’ll have more on Donald as the news is available.