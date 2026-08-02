AFC Notes: Keon Coleman, Bills, Dolphins, Jets, Terrion Arnold Interest

Bills

Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke about WR Keon Coleman in his press conference and feels that Coleman is putting the off-field mistakes behind him this season.

“If you know Keon through two years, right, and this is Year 3, if you know him the way I know him and the way a lot of his teammates know him, you feel a guy who’s really matured — like the light has come on, he understands some of the things he could’ve done better along the way,” Beane said. “I think back to when I was 21, 22, there’s things that I [feel like], gosh I probably should’ve done that a little bit better. So I like to remind everyone — was his first two years perfect? No. But, if you just talk to him and are around him, you feel a guy growing into his own, comfortable in his skin, and just like, I know that I can’t do the same things that I did the first two years and expect to have success on the field or in the locker room with my teammates. And his teammates see it. He dropped the first ball today, and I saw like three guys come over and dap him up. Josh [Allen] comes right back to him the next play — a much harder play — and he makes it.”

“I’m very proud of where Keon is,” Beane added. “He could’ve taken the negativity from the press conference thing, the season, the benchings — whatever has happened to him, he has had a positive outlook on things. And I think not only myself, I think everybody in this organization is excited. He’s still got to go out there and do it. And nothing is given. But I think he’s done everything he could control up to this point.”

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley doesn’t want the word “rebuild” to be used when it comes to his first season in charge in Miami.

“I don’t know how you can have a conversation with a competitive player or a competitive coach and have it sit right with them where you say, ‘We’re just going to rebuild this year.’ That’s just not the mentality of any competitor who’s made it to this level or any coach who’s made it to this level,” Hafley said, via Pro Football Talk. “Whether it’s practice or whether it’s a drill I think we all want to win it. Our mindset is we need to get better, we need to develop, and everything we do is going to be about competing to get better. We want to win, so I just don’t think any player or any coach is going to say we’re going to throw in the towel and rebuild, so that’s probably why no one is hearing that. If you had a group of players saying that, then I think we got the wrong players.”

The Dolphins signed LB Jordyn Brooks to a three-year, $48 million contract extension with $26.5 million fully guaranteed and an additional $2.5 million scheduled to vest next March.

to a three-year, $48 million contract extension with $26.5 million fully guaranteed and an additional $2.5 million scheduled to vest next March. Brooks can also earn up to $825,000 annually through incentives.

The extension lowers Brooks’ 2026 salary cap charge to $6.2 million, creating $4.6 million in cap savings, with cap hits of $17.9 million in 2027, $19.1 million in 2028, $18.9 million in 2029, and a $2.4 million void-year charge in 2030. (Spotrac)

Dolphins OL Austin Jackson raved about DE Chop Robinson: “It looks like (Chop’s) just been doing shoulder shrugs all summer because he looked jacked, like super rocked up. But yeah, he’s definitely heavier, stronger, quicker, all of those things.” (Marcel Louis-Jacques)

Jets

Jets HC Aaron Glenn was asked about their reported interest in CB Terrion Arnold : “We’re always going to look at guys we think can help us. We do our due diligence. That doesn’t mean we’re going to bring everybody in.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

was asked about their reported interest in CB : “We’re always going to look at guys we think can help us. We do our due diligence. That doesn’t mean we’re going to bring everybody in.” (Zack Rosenblatt) Jets TE Mason Taylor on the team using a first-round pick on another tight end in Kenyon Sadiq: “I think we’re building something special in the tight-end room. We can be pretty dangerous.” (Cimini)