AFC Notes: Mike Vrabel, Malik Willis, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

Bills DC Jim Leonhard said they are preparing for adjustments after S Cole Bishop ‘s breakout year with the scheme change and focusing on making him as comfortable in his role as possible. (Sal Cappacio)

said they are preparing for adjustments after S ‘s breakout year with the scheme change and focusing on making him as comfortable in his role as possible. (Sal Cappacio) Leonhard also outlined second-year CB Maxwell Hairston : “Max is a man corner. He can run and challenge.…. number one thing I noticed was his ability to take the ball away.” (Capaccio)

: “Max is a man corner. He can run and challenge.…. number one thing I noticed was his ability to take the ball away.” (Capaccio) Regarding DT Ed Oliver, Leonhard said, “You gotta make teams find him,” when asked how they can elevate his play. (Capaccio)

Dolphins

Malik Willis enters his first season as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback following his time as a backup with the Packers and hosted several of Miami’s receivers to train together in Jacksonville over the offseason. Willis explained he felt it was important for them to build chemistry during their off time.

“I just opened it up for everybody, and if they had a chance to make it – obviously I don’t want to take people away from their family and their time off, but if you have some time and you could get up there, I opened it up for everybody. It was pretty cool,” Willis said, via the team’s site.

Willis feels the extra sessions will help him develop a rapport with his receivers.

“I think all reps are good reps. Obviously, when you can work through things and figure guys out, I think it’s the best of both worlds, really,” Willis said.

Willis mentioned that six or seven of his teammates turned up in Jacksonville.

“We had six or seven guys. It was pretty cool, definitely just to see them get out there and work and they did everything that I did, so it was pretty cool to see. Even some of the workout stuff, we get in the weight room after we get off the field, so I’m just glad that they had a little time to spend and we can steal a couple reps before we get into training camp.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on WR Kayshon Boutte amidst trade speculation: “Very professional. Takes advantage of his opportunities. Great to see him show up… Excited to see he’s gotten off to a good start.” (Mark Daniels)

on WR amidst trade speculation: “Very professional. Takes advantage of his opportunities. Great to see him show up… Excited to see he’s gotten off to a good start.” (Mark Daniels) Vrabel says second-round OLB Gabe Jacas is closer to returning than OLB Harold Landry . (Daniels)

is closer to returning than OLB . (Daniels) Vrabel was asked if they would trade a receiver with the amount of depth they now have: “I love having depth but I’d say we’re always looking to try and improve – whether that’s by adding draft capital, obtaining a player or keeping the players we have.” (Daniels)