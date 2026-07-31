NFL Transactions: Friday 7/31

49ers
- 49ers activated DT Alfred Collins from the PUP list.
- 49ers signed TE Josiah Deguara and WR Trenton Irwin.
- 49ers waived DB Derrick Canteen and TE Tanner McLachlan.
Bills
- Bills signed DB D.J. Miller and WR Dante Pettis.
- Bills waived DB Wande Owens.
Broncos
- Broncos signed DB Sam Webb.
- Broncos waived DB Blake Cotton.
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers reverted DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi to the PUP list after he cleared waivers.
Cardinals
- Cardinals placed DB Jaden Davis on injured reserve.
- Cardinals signed DB Quinton Newsome.
Colts
- Colts activated LB C.J. Allen from the PUP list.
- Colts signed RB Roydell Williams.
Jets
- Jets reverted WR Jalen Walthall to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
- Jets signed WR Cam Camper.
- Jets waived WR Gee Scott Jr..
Lions
- Lions activated G Christian Mahogany from the non-football injury list.
- Lions signed TE Anthony Firkser.
- Lions waived TE Zach Horton.
Packers
- Packers activated TE Tucker Kraft from the PUP list.
- Packers signed LS Cal Adomitis and WR Kaden Prather.
- Packers waived K Lenny Krieg and WR Brenden Rice.
Panthers
- Panthers placed WR Chris Brazzell II on injured reserve.
- Panthers signed TE Chamon Metayer.
Patriots
- Patriots waived LB Otis Reese.
Ravens
- Ravens activated LB Adisa Isaac and DB Bilhal Kone from the non-football injury list.
Saints
- Saints activated TE Cody Hardy from the non-football illness list.
Titans
- Titans reverted DB Sanoussi Kane to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
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