NFL Transactions: Friday 7/31

By
Nate Bouda
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49ers

Bills

  • Bills signed DB D.J. Miller and WR Dante Pettis.
  • Bills waived DB Wande Owens.

Broncos

  • Broncos signed DB Sam Webb.
  • Broncos waived DB Blake Cotton.

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers reverted DT Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi to the PUP list after he cleared waivers.

Cardinals

  • Cardinals placed DB Jaden Davis on injured reserve.
  • Cardinals signed DB Quinton Newsome.

Colts

  • Colts activated LB C.J. Allen from the PUP list.
  • Colts signed RB Roydell Williams.

Jets

  • Jets reverted WR Jalen Walthall to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.
  • Jets signed WR Cam Camper.
  • Jets waived WR Gee Scott Jr..

Lions

Packers

Panthers

  • Panthers placed WR Chris Brazzell II on injured reserve.
  • Panthers signed TE Chamon Metayer.

Patriots

Ravens

  • Ravens activated LB Adisa Isaac and DB Bilhal Kone from the non-football injury list.

Saints

  • Saints activated TE Cody Hardy from the non-football illness list.

Titans

  • Titans reverted DB Sanoussi Kane to injured reserve after he cleared waivers.

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