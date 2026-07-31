Raiders Announce Two Roster Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders announced they signed TE Zack Kuntz and waived RB Chris Collier with an injury designation.

Collier will revert to the injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Kuntz, 27, is a former third-round pick by the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Old Dominion. He signed a four-year, $4 million rookie contract, but was among New York’s final roster cuts as a rookie.

He bounced on and off the Jets’ practice squad in 2023 and 2024. New York released him, once again, coming out of the preseason in August. The Dolphins signe him to a futures deal but waived him in May.

For his career, Kuntz has appeared in two games for the Jets but hasn’t recorded any stats.