Cardinals Announce Two Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals announced they placed CB Jaden Davis on injured reserve and signed CB Quinton Newsome in a corresponding move.

Jaden Davis has been placed on IR

We have signed CB Quinton Newsome pic.twitter.com/i9pZDuEhbp — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 31, 2026

Davis, 25, is a former seventh-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Miami. He was among their final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

Arizona re-signed him to a futures deal in January 2025 and he was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in training camp. He was eventually cut from IR and later bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

In 2025, Davis appeared in three games for the Cardinals and recorded three tackles.