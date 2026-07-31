Packers Officially Make Four Roster Moves

The Green Bay Packers officially signed LS Cal Adomitis and WR Kaden Prather, and waived K Lenny Kreig and WR Brenden Rice, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Rice was placed on the Non-Football Injury list earlier this week, while Green Bay hosted Adomitis for a workout.

Adomitis, 28, signed on with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh back in May of 2022. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed on with their practice squad.

Cincinnati promoted him, and he finished the season on their active roster. The Bengals have re-signed him to three consecutive one-year deals. He did not make the roster for 2025 and caught on with the Eagles as an injury replacement. He was briefly signed to the Steelers this offseason.

In 2025, Adomitis appeared in nine games for the Eagles.