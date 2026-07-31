Packers Make Two Roster Moves

According to Pete Dougherty, the Packers are cutting WR Brenden Rice from their Non-Football Injury list and signing WR Kaden Prather in a corresponding move.

Green Bay placed Rice on the NFI list earlier this week.

Rice, 24, is the son of Hall of Fame WR Jerry Rice. He is a former seventh-round pick of the Chargers back in 2024. He signed a four-year, $4.1 million contract with the Chargers.

However, Los Angeles opted to waive Rice coming out of the preseason. He signed with New England’s practice squad in November but was released a week later. He caught on with the Seahawks’ practice squad, but was cut loose. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad in December and elected to waive in May. The Packers quickly claimed him off waivers.

In 2024, Rice was active for three games for the Chargers, but did not record a stat.

During his college career at Colorado and USC, Rice caught 111 passes for 1,821 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 43 games.

Prather, 23, started his collegiate career at West Virginia before transferring to Maryland. He was a three-year starter in college.

The Bills selected Prather in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. He was waived with an injury settlement before the start of the season.

From there, Prather joined the Louisville Kings of the UFL.

Throughout his four-year college career, Prather appeared in 48 games and caught 162 passes for 1,966 yards and 12 touchdowns.