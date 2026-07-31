Jets Making Two Roster Moves

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets are signing WR Cam Camper to a contract on Friday.

In a corresponding move, Brian Costello reports New York is waiving WR Gee Scott with an injury designation.

Scott will revert to the team’s injured reserve once he passes through waivers unclaimed.

Camper, 24, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State in 2025. He was among Jacksonville’s final roster cuts as a rookie and caught on with the Orlando Storm of the UFL back in January.

In 2026, Camper appeared in seven games for the Storm and recorded 23 receptions for 340 yards (14.8 YPC) and three touchdowns.