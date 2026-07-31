Colts Sign UDFA RB Roydell Williams

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed UDFA RB Roydell Williams to a contract.

Williams, 24, was a four-star recruit and the 10th-ranked running back in the 2020 recruiting class out of Hueytown, Alabama. He committed to Alabama and played four years there before transferring to Florida State for two years.

In his collegiate career, Williams appeared in 56 games over six years at Alabama and Florida State. He rushed 275 times for 1,264 yards (4.6 YPC) and 28 touchdowns and caught 28 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns.