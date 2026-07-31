Ravens Activate OLB Adisa Isaac & CB Bilhal Kone

The Baltimore Ravens announced they activated OLB Adisa Isaac off the PUP list after he passed a physical.

.@A1Isaac1 has passed his physical and returned to practice ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gwVqzeS5xK — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) July 31, 2026

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley adds the Ravens also activated CB Bilhal Kone off the PUP list.

Isaac, 24, was a two-year starter at Penn State and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023 and third-team All-Big Ten the previous year. The Ravens chose him with their third-round pick in the 2024 draft.

He signed a four-year, $5,648,034 contract that includes a $927,660 signing bonus and will carry a $1,540,373 cap figure for the 2026 season.

In 2024, Isaac appeared in four games for the Ravens and recorded four total tackles, a tackle for loss and a pass defense.