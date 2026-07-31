Colts Activate Second-Round LB C.J. Allen

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have activated second-round LB C.J. Allen off the PUP list.

Allen was cleared to participate after only missing the first two training camp practices with a muscle strain.

Allen, 21, was a one-time All-American at Georgia before the Colts used the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2026 draft on him. He signed a four-year, $9,128,944 rookie deal through 2029 and is set to make a base salary of $885,000 in 2026.

In his collegiate career, Allen appeared in 41 games over three seasons at Georgia and recorded 205 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, 10 passes defended and two forced fumbles.