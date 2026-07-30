AFC Notes: Chris Ballard, Jonathan Taylor, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard spoke about why he wouldn’t agree to a new contract extension with the team prior to the season even if it was offered despite being in the final year of his contract.

“I’m in the last year of my deal,” Ballard said, via Pro Football Talk. “We need to win. I think I will always — and y’all all know me well enough — I’m always going to do the best thing for the organization. Ultimately, that’s my job. Anytime you do selfish, alternative, ulterior motive in play — that’s not good for the game, it’s not good for the organization. We will always do what’s best for this club. I have too much respect for the Colts, I have too much respect for what Mr. Irsay stood for as an owner, too much respect for the girls — for Carlie [Irsay-Gordon], Casey [Foyt], and Kalen [Jackson] — as they start their venture as owners into this thing. No, we’ll always do the right thing.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor says there have been discussions about a potential new contract: “I have faith things are moving in the right direction.” (Erickson)

says there have been discussions about a potential new contract: “I have faith things are moving in the right direction.” (Erickson) Colts CB Charvarius Ward said he was close to retiring, but his motivation from his children gave him a renewed purpose: “It felt like I belong out here. I was probably like 85% sure I was gonna retire. But I found a different ‘why,’ a different purpose. Doing it for Jr., doing it for Amani, my daughter (who passed away). They bring me joy.” (James Boyd)

Jaguars

Jaguars LB Jack Kiser is expected to return at some point during camp after suffering a right knee injury. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans WR Jaylin Noel is not expected to be on the active/non-football injury list long with an injury to his finger. (Aaron Wilson)

is not expected to be on the active/non-football injury list long with an injury to his finger. (Aaron Wilson) Texans WR Tank Dell avoided the PUP list to start training camp but GM Nick Caserio indicated he would be slowly integrated into things as he makes his return to football. (Wilson)

avoided the PUP list to start training camp but GM indicated he would be slowly integrated into things as he makes his return to football. (Wilson) Regarding a potential extension for QB C.J. Stroud , Caserio said he’d had some talks with Stroud’s agent and called a deal a “possibility.” However, Wilson says sources say nothing is imminent or definite on that front.

, Caserio said he’d had some talks with Stroud’s agent and called a deal a “possibility.” However, Wilson says sources say nothing is imminent or definite on that front. Caserio expanded on a potential Stroud deal: “You take all the information and make the best decision possible. It’s not necessarily about what other teams are doing. We do what is best for our team. We try to figure out what we can agree upon. We try not to overcomplicate or overthink it and make an assessment. We try to make the right decision.” (Wilson)

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans said he doesn’t talk contracts too much with players, including Stroud: “When it comes to contracts, and I really don’t get into a lot of deep discussions with guys when it comes to the contract situation. But I truly believe you get the contract by what you do on the field. It doesn’t matter about what you say, what I say. It’s about how you perform on the field, and if you’re worthy of getting a contract and you deserve it, it’ll happen for you.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

said he doesn’t talk contracts too much with players, including Stroud: “When it comes to contracts, and I really don’t get into a lot of deep discussions with guys when it comes to the contract situation. But I truly believe you get the contract by what you do on the field. It doesn’t matter about what you say, what I say. It’s about how you perform on the field, and if you’re worthy of getting a contract and you deserve it, it’ll happen for you.” (DJ Bien-Aime) Ryans is high on veteran RB David Montgomery because he “fits the brand of ball that I want to play” as a physical, high-character veteran: “It’s no secret that we need to improve our running game. It has not been good enough since I’ve been here.” (Bien-Aime)

because he “fits the brand of ball that I want to play” as a physical, high-character veteran: “It’s no secret that we need to improve our running game. It has not been good enough since I’ve been here.” (Bien-Aime) Stroud is letting his agent, David Mulugheta, handle everything related to his contract: “I’m just focused on football.” (Bien-Aime)

Stroud commented on the switch at quarterback coach from Jerrod Johnson to Jerry Schuplinski. “It was tough. Jerrod is a very talented coach, been in my life since I was 16. I see him being a top offensive coordinator or God willing a head coach one day. Jerry has come in more of a system guy, has helped me in that area. He’s been great. Communicates very well.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said DE Femi Oladejo “looks awesome” and has a ton of confidence in his future production despite how raw he is because of his work ethic and physical traits. (Jim Wyatt)