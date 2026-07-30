Texans Worked Out Four Including RB Alexander Mattison

The Houston Texans had four players in for a workout on Thursday including RB Alexander Mattison, per the NFL transaction wire.

The rest of the list includes DT Evan Anderson, RB Hassan Haskins and WR Montrell Washington.

Mattison missed the entire 2025 season with a neck injury after signing with the Dolphins.

Mattison, 28, was drafted by the Vikings in the third round out of Boise State in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $3.5 million rookie contract before signing a two-year, $7 million contract to remain in Minnesota.

He was entering the second year of that deal when the Vikings released him in February. The Raiders signed him to a one-year deal in 2024 and he signed with the Dolphins in 2025 on another one-year pact.

In 2024, Mattison appeared in 14 games for the Raiders and recorded 132 rushing attempts for 420 yards (3.2 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 36 receptions for 294 yards (8.2 YPC) and one touchdown.