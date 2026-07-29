Texans Signed WR DJ Turner

The Houston Texans announced they have signed WR DJ Turner to the roster and waived TE Louis Hansen in a corresponding move.

We have signed DJ Turner and made other roster moves. pic.twitter.com/6i5oh6djmx — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 29, 2026

Turner, 29, started his career at Maryland before transferring to Pittsburgh. He signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent following the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad. The Raiders brought Turner back on futures contracts in 2022 and 2023 before promoting him to the active roster late in 2023.

Turner’s contract expired in 2025 and he was unsigned for a while before another late-season stint with the Raiders.

For his career, Turner has 16 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown, all in the 2024 season. He’s also rushed nine times for 56 yards and another touchdown.