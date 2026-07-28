AFC Notes: Liam Coen, C.J. Stroud, Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Per Mike Chappell, Colts DT DeForest Buckner passed his physical after having surgery for a herniated disc in his Neck on December 31.

passed his physical after having surgery for a herniated disc in his Neck on December 31. Indianapolis GM Chris Ballard said QB Daniel Jones is cleared as well: “He’s good to go, he’s worked his butt off.” (Erickson)

said QB is cleared as well: “He’s good to go, he’s worked his butt off.” (Erickson) Ballard said LB C.J. Allen has a strained calf but expects him back quickly, while WR Alec Pierce is a week or two away. (Erickson)

is a week or two away. (Erickson) Regarding potential interest in free agent CB Terrion Arnold , Ballard was clear they check into every single player that hits the market. (Erickson)

, Ballard was clear they check into every single player that hits the market. (Erickson) Ballard wouldn’t do an extension past his final year in 2026: “I’m in the last year of my deal. We need to win.” (Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen pushed back on the narrative that the team will be employing more 12 and 13 personnel after they drafted two tight ends in the draft.

“It’s going to always be a balance,” Coen said, via Jags Wire. “It’s always going to be players over plays. We have a philosophy, an identity, but at the end of the day, we’re going to play the best 11, right? And so, we’re never going to live in just one personnel grouping. That’s just — you become a little bit too predictable. You want to be able to see different defensive structures at times, whether it’s in nickel or base defense. Some of those different personnel groupings elicit maybe structures you want to see more of, or less of. So each week will always be a little bit different. Right now, we’re still an 11 and 12 personnel team. That’s why we drafted with tight ends, was to continue to elevate that room, continue to get better players in there in competition, and be able to sprinkle heavier packages in just like everybody else is. So, our best players and skill players, are still those wideouts, in a lot of ways, so we got to get them the ball.”

Texans

Texans TE Foster Moreau believes that QB C.J. Stroud has one of the best arms in the league and he’s excited to work with him.

“His arm talent is exceptional, some of the best I’ve been able to play with,” Moreau said, via Texans Wire. “He’s always chasing greatness, always chasing excellence. He’s underrated with his legs. I mean that cat can move. I’m excited for what I’ve seen throughout OTAs, throughout the phase one and phase two.”

Moreau added that the team’s pass catchers have gotten together this offseason to get extra work in with Stroud.

“He’s getting everyone together out in California for a nice throwing session. I thought he was a quiet leader for us when I first showed up and then we got into the workouts and he’s vocal. He’s loud. He has an expectation & has a vision for what he wants our offense to be, our team to be. He doesn’t have a choice, he’s a leader for us, regardless of circumstance.”