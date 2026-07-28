Colts GM Intends To Keep Three QBs, Won’t Just Give Away Anthony Richardson

Per Joel A. Erickson, Colts GM Chris Ballard said he currently intends to keep all three QBs in Daniel Jones, Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard.

Ballard also noted they are realistic about potentially trading Richardson, but made it clear they don’t want to just give him away. Ballard says Richardson’s trade request has not been rescinded, according to James Boyd.

Richardson, 24, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts’ QB situation as the news becomes available.