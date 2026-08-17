Colts Worked Out G Will Hernandez, Two Others

The Indianapolis Colts hosted veteran G Will Hernandez for a workout on Monday, per the NFL transaction wire.

They also worked out OT Trey Wedig and OT D’Ante Smith.

Hernandez, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.

Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022. Arizona brought him back on one-year deals for the next three seasons.

In 2025, Hernandez appeared in and started in seven games at guard for the Cardinals.