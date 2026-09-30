AFC Notes: Brian Thomas Jr., Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts WR Laquon Treadwell‘s 20-yard reception helped set up Indianapolis’ game-winning field goal in their 19-17 win over the Texans in Week 3. Colts HC Shane Steichen praised Treadwell for his path from the practice squad to the active roster and for helping fill in for injured WR Alec Pierce.

“Treadwell’s story is incredible, being on a practice squad for I don’t know how many years, and then to make the active roster and then make the plays he’s been making, obviously, with Alec [Pierce] being down?” Steichen said, via Albert Breer of SI. “The biggest thing that you can put in there is that he’s accepted his role; he made it on special teams. Like he got elevated on special teams, and then he had a really good camp because of special teams, and then made plays on offense, too. So it’s like, O.K., cool, yeah, you’re on the 53 this year; you keep proving it over again. He never bitches, never complains. He just crushes his role.”

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Brian Thomas Jr. had just one eight-yard reception in their Week 3 win over the Patriots. Jacksonville HC Liam Coen said Thomas’ usage wasn’t intended as a message to the receiver and was more of a testament to their game plan with rookie WR Josh Cameron against New England.

“We weren’t necessarily sending any message,” Coen said, via John Shipley of SI. “We were playing in a little bit more 12 and also some of the things that we had Josh on specifically were things that we felt good about him doing within a role that he has.”

Coen mentioned that they are still committed to Thomas and need his ability to stretch the field.

“We are 100%, we need all these guys. We need BT to continue to ascend and there wasn’t any real message. It was just we all got to do our part and that’s on us as coaches too,” Coen said. “We are 100% going to need BT to make plays down the field and continue to ascend and make contested catches and do the things that he does really well. And that’s on us as a staff to continue to put him in those positions, and he’s going to make a ton of plays for us this year, I have no doubt in my mind.”

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes other teams are curious to see if the Jaguars relent on making Thomas Jr. available for a trade. He’s continued to slide down Jacksonville’s pecking order at receiver. Graziano adds it would probably still take a strong offer for the Jaguars to part with Thomas.

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says that after conversations with sources, he came away with the impression that the Titans want to give QB Cam Ward more time to find his stride before considering a benching.

more time to find his stride before considering a benching. However, ESPN’s Dan Graziano says there’s a sense things are out of whack and the overall offensive environment isn’t where it needs to be. People he spoke with around the league said the offense and Ward should be better right now, and it’s unclear where the disconnect is coming from.