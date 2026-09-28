AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Darius Slayton, Colts, Texans, Titans

Colts

The Colts signed WR Darius Slayton earlier this week after WR Alec Pierce was placed on injured reserve due to a heel injury. Slayton knew he would get an opportunity with Indianapolis after Pierce went down.

“Sunday night they they didn’t get the win, but I feel like they played really well,” Slayton said, via JJ Stankevitz of the team’s site. “They’re a good unit. I saw that Pierce went down – obviously, I wasn’t cheering for that. But I knew that kind of would provide some opportunity here as well.”

Slayton is reunited with QB Daniel Jones after playing alongside him for five years with the Giants. Slayton said he already has great chemistry with the quarterback.

“Really enjoyed playing alongside him,” Slayton said. “He’s a good quarterback. He’s smart. He can spin it. Philosophically, I think we see the field pretty similarly, and that’s something that worked well for us in the past. And I expect it to work well for us going forward.”

As for working with WRs coach Reggie Wayne, Slayton said he’s already leaned on the coach and former All-Pro receiver for advice.

“Coach Wayne’s probably sick of me already,” Slayton said. “I was with him last night, I was with him again this morning and I’ll probably be with him again tonight. We’ll be spending a lot of time together over the next few days, but that’s kind of the best way for me to close the gap, is to try to absorb as much information as I can.”

Colts OT Matt Goncalves was fined $8,847 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Texans

Houston fell to 0-3 with a loss to the Colts on Sunday and have scored just 23 points in the last two games. Texans QB C.J. Stroud thinks a variety of things are going wrong at the moment, but specifically thinks they need more explosives to create points.

“Honestly, it could be a Rolodex of things. I can’t really pinpoint it,” Stroud said, via the Texans Wire. “I’ve got to watch the tape, but I just think we’ve got to be aggressive. We can’t just wait to the end. But I believe that we can – if we find ways to generate more explosives and flip the field or just find points, like those are the type of games that we need to win. But you know, I thought we fought. But at the same time, I think there’s a lot of things that need to be fixed.”

Stroud expressed confidence they will get back on track as guys return from injury and they clean things up in practice.

“Yeah, I think the pieces, of course. Like we’re making plays, but it’s – we’re getting guys back from injury. I think that’ll help, but I also think just like the fight that I see with our team. I believe we’re not far, but also it doesn’t feel that way because we’re 0-3. But I think for me, I have the utmost confidence. You can call me crazy. I don’t really care. But we’ve been here before, and I think this is sadly something that we can learn from what we did in the past and do even better than last time. That’ll be the goal.”

Titans

Titans WR Calvin Ridley was fined $12,537 for unnecessary roughness, and DT Jeffery Simmons was fined $11,941 for unnecessary roughness.