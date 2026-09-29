AFC Notes: Travis Hunter, Cam Ward, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Travis Hunter admitted he had a bit of relief after getting his first career interception in his second season, in a game in which Jacksonville’s defense dismantled Patriots QB Drake Maye.

“A little bit,” Hunter said. “Interceptions are great to catch, but I was focused on winning the game and just continue to focus on the next play.”

Texans

Texans DE Will Anderson Jr. went for 2.5 sacks along with a forced fumble in Week 3, but the team fell short to the Colts 19-17. Houston QB C.J. Stroud couldn’t say enough good things about his teammate and wants to better follow the tone he sets for the team.

“Yeah, he’s a baller bro. Like the dude is legit,” Stroud said, via the Texans Wire. “He came in the locker room during halftime and told us, ‘Whatever we got to do man, do it.’ And he was the person to kick it off. And then from there, we started moving the ball. Had that touchdown drive, but just I think we just got to finish better. But I think he set the tone. Offensively, we’ve got to follow that motto. Just like we can’t just play conservative. We’ve got to be aggressive and attack, and not be the attacked. So, I think we’ll look at it and be better.”

Stroud also had great things to say about the tight end room, praising their run blocking and their availability as receivers. He feels they will only become more involved as the offense starts to click.

“Yeah, they’re doing a great job communicating, giving us a chance in the run game, but also being options in the pass game. So, I think that we’ll be able to use them more and more as we continue to go, but they’re doing a great job I believe as a whole – just the whole room is doing good.”

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked if he would consider replacing OC Nick Caley after an 0-3 start: “Nope, we’re all in this thing together.” (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh says that QB Cam Ward needs to take better care of the football after his interception to Giants S Jevon Holland sealed their fate for Week 3 on Sunday.

“He’s out in the open field; just be smarter with the football,” Saleh said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got two timeouts left; it’s first and goal on the 8. We’re gonna score; you don’t need to force it in that situation. Unfortunately, it happened.”