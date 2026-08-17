AFC Notes: Anthony Richardson, Cam Ward, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Anthony Richardson was hard on himself after a preseason performance that included an interception and a lost fumble.

“I don’t even think I played that well, honestly,” Richardson said, via Pro Football Talk. “Fumble, interception early. I’ve got to limit the turnovers. You can’t win games with multiple turnovers. So I don’t think I played that well today. It was decent, we moved the ball a little bit, but I think we can definitely improve.”

“He did some good things. Obviously we were moving the ball efficiently. The turnovers hurt us, the fumble down there,” HC Shane Steichen noted. “It’s hard to maintain drives when you’re turning the ball over, but overall I think he did a lot of good things.”

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Liam Coen said QB Nick Mullens will likely miss the rest of the week, while OT Chuma Edoga (leg) could return at some point in camp. (Michael DiRocco)

Texans

Texans HC DeMeco Ryans was asked if they want WR Tank Dell to play in a preseason game before the regular season starts: “Tank Dell is on his own plan. So however that looks, whatever it entails, it’ll be all geared toward what’s best for Tank Dell.” (DJ Bien Aime)

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh said QB Cam Ward looked sped up in the game compared to what he has displayed in training camp.

“It felt like his decisions were right, it just felt like he was a little sped up more than he had been in camp,” Saleh said. “It’s first time live bullets. It looked like his mechanics were a little more sped up than it has been, which is good because we can go correct it, which is what the preseason is for. I’m sure he’ll look back at it and see that the protection was pretty good and he could have went through his process a little bit better.”

“We were real good in the run game, real sound like we’ve been all camp. We’ve got to continue to clean up things in the pass game, with myself and my receivers seeing eye to eye,” Ward told reporters. “I’ve got to continue to give them better chances, making plays. I think once we get that we’ll be really good.”