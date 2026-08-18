Colts Sign OT Roy Mbaeteka Among Six Roster Moves

The Indianapolis Colts announced they have signed OT Roy Mbaeteka, TE Tyler Moore and OT Trey Wedig to contracts.

The Colts placed TE Carson Towt on injured reserve and waived WR E.J. Horton and OT Bayron Matos in corresponding moves.

Mbaeteka has been designated as an International Pathway Program player, meaning he will not count towards the team’s 90-man roster.

Mbaeteka, 26, signed on with the Giants back in 2022 as an international pathway player. He was later waived during the preseason.

From there, Mbaeteka was on and off of the Giants’ practice squad before signing a three-year, $2.6 million contract with the Bears in 2023. He was waived coming out of the preseason and spent the year on Chicago’s practice squad.

The Bears opted to bring Mbaeteka back on a futures contract for 2024 and cut him in March. He signed a one-year deal with the Browns in April but was let go after camp and re-signed on a futures deal after the season.

Cleveland waived Mbaeteka in August and he was claimed by Arizona, where he spent camp before sticking with Miami’s practice squad for the year.

Mbaeteka has yet to appear in an NFL game.