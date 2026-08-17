Colts AGM Leaves Door Open To Keep Anthony Richardson

The Colts have said all offseason that they’re fine keeping three quarterbacks on the roster and don’t want to give QB Anthony Richardson away, even as they’ve worked with him to grant his trade request.

Speaking at training camp on Sunday, Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds implied Richardson could remain with the team for the year for depth purposes. He was asked about potentially trading Richardson and responded, “I think you take care of your own team first.”

“We want to have three [quarterbacks] that can play,” Dodds said, via ESPN’s Stephen Holder. “So, if [Richardson] is one of them, he’s going to be here. … Look at last year. You never know.”

Dodds referred to last season, when the Colts lost Richardson and QB Daniel Jones and had to sign 44-year-old Philip Rivers out of retirement.

Richardson, 24, declared for the draft following his redshirt sophomore season in 2022 and his first as a full-time starter at Florida. The Colts selected him with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $36,874,031 contract with a $23,817,477 signing bonus and is now set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Richardson underwent season-ending shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint after going down in Week 5 of his rookie year. He then missed significant time in 2025 due to an eye injury.

In 2025, Richardson appeared in two games and completed one of his two pass attempts for nine yards.

We’ll have more on Richardson and the Colts’ QB situation as the news becomes available.