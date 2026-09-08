NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/8

Broncos
- Broncos waived LB Drew Sanders from injured reserve.
Browns
- Browns released WR Bryce Oliver and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad.
- Browns signed WR Bub Means and DE Nadame Tucker to the practice squad.
Colts
- Colts signed T Luke Tenuta from the practice squad.
- Colts signed TE Kenny Fletcher to the practice squad.
- Colts waived DB Jaylon Jones.
Falcons
- Falcons released DB Darren Hall from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Lions
- Lions waived C Michael Niese from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Seahawks
- Seahawks waived LB Aaron Smith from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Texans
- Texans released DE Dominic Bailey and C Ka’ena DeCambra from the practice squad.
- Texans signed C Gavin Gerhardt and QB Mark Gronowski to the practice squad.
- Texans waived DT Kyonte Hamilton from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Vikings
- Vikings placed TE Ben Yurosek on injured reserve.
- Vikings signed DB Harrison Smith.
Follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!