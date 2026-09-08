NFL Transactions: Tuesday 9/8

By
Nate Bouda
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Broncos

Browns

  • Browns released WR Bryce Oliver and P Wes Pahl from the practice squad.
  • Browns signed WR Bub Means and DE Nadame Tucker to the practice squad.

Colts

  • Colts signed T Luke Tenuta from the practice squad.
  • Colts signed TE Kenny Fletcher to the practice squad.
  • Colts waived DB Jaylon Jones.

Falcons

  • Falcons released DB Darren Hall from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Lions

  • Lions waived C Michael Niese from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Seahawks

  • Seahawks waived LB Aaron Smith from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Texans

  • Texans released DE Dominic Bailey and C Ka’ena DeCambra from the practice squad.
  • Texans signed C Gavin Gerhardt and QB Mark Gronowski to the practice squad.
  • Texans waived DT Kyonte Hamilton from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Vikings

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