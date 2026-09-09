Raiders TE Brock Bowers Underwent Meniscus Surgery, Set To Miss Time

According to Adam Schefter, Raiders TE Brock Bowers had meniscus surgery after getting banged up a little bit in camp and will miss some regular-season action.

Schefter says Bowers should only miss a game or two after getting a meniscus trim, not the more in-depth procedure that is typically season-ending.

Still, it’s the second straight year with knee issues for Bowers, and the Raiders were going to rely on him a lot given how thin their pass-catching group is.

Vincent Bonsignore of the California Post reports Bowers is expected to miss multiple games.

Bowers, 23, was a three-year starter at Georgia and won the John Mackey Award for being the best tight end in college football in 2022 and 2023.

He was a unanimous All-American in 2023, a first-team All-American in 2022, and a second-team All-American in 2021. He also earned first-team All-SEC for all three years of his college career. The Raiders used the No. 13 pick in the 2024 draft on Bowers.

Bowers signed a four-year, $17,768,222 contract that includes a $9,742,343 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Bowers appeared in 12 games and caught 64 passes on 86 targets for 680 yards and seven touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Bowers as the news is available.