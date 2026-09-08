NFL Disapproved Contract For Vikings OLB Kenny Dyson

The contract for Vikings OLB Kenny Dyson was disapproved on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire, making him a free agent.

Minnesota had just released Dyson from injured reserve with a settlement a couple of days ago before re-signing him to the practice squad.

It’s possible there was an issue with the settlement, as typically teams can’t bring back players who were on IR and cut until the settlement expires.

Dyson, 25, caught on with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Bryant in May of 2024. He was among Carolina’s final roster cuts as a rookie and re-signed to their practice squad.

From there, Dyson re-signed to a futures deal last offseason and spent the year on the practice squad. He was waived in May last year and spent the 2026 season with the UFL Houston Gamblers.

The Vikings signed Dyson to a contract in August before waiving him with an injury designation coming out of the preseason.

In 2026, Dyson appeared in 10 games with the UFL Houston Gamblers and recorded 27 total tackles and 4.5 sacks.