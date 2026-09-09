Commanders Cut Three From Injured Reserve

The Washington Commanders officially cut three players from injured reserve with settlements, including LB Curtis Jacobs, WR Jacoby Jones, and TE Quentin Moore, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Jacobs, 24, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State following the 2024 draft. He was waived after training camp and was claimed by the Patriots where he spent the 2024 season.

New England waived Jacobs in March 2025 after the new league year began. He was claimed by the Titans let go after camp and had a brief stint with the Giants’ practice squad before re-signing with Tennessee’s practice squad. The Commanders signed him to a contract in August.

In 2025, Jacobs appeared in three games for the Titans.