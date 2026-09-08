AFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Quinn Ewers, Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Daniel Jones recalled tearing his right Achilles against the Jaguars in December and said he immediately knew he was seriously injured.

“I felt like someone kicked me really hard in the back of the leg, and I looked around and there was nobody there,” Jones said, via Stephen Holder of ESPN. “And then you get up and your ankle’s just kind of loose. At that point, I knew. At first, you’re just in disbelief. You’re like, ‘No way this is happening right now. Not now.’ There’s just disappointment. I think the season to that point was the most fun I had playing football in the NFL. We had played well… I think you realize pretty quickly you’re not going to be a part of that anymore. And that was the toughest part.”

Colts WR Alec Pierce is expected to be good to go for Week 1 against the Ravens, per HC Shane Steichen . (Joel Erickson)

is expected to be good to go for Week 1 against the Ravens, per HC . (Joel Erickson) Colts third-round S A.J. Haulcy (ankle) hasn’t practiced for two weeks, but Steichen wouldn’t rule him out for Week 1 on Monday. (Nathan Brown)

Jaguars

As the Jaguars prepare for their Week 1 opener against the Browns, QB Quinn Ewers is excited to have a fresh start in Jacksonville after being acquired in a trade from the Dolphins.

“I’m just excited to be here and just trying to be a sponge and learn as much as I can in such a short amount of time,” Ewers told the team website. “Excited for the adventure.”

Texans

Per ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime, Texans HC DeMeco Ryans is embracing the expectations around Houston’s defense: “Our defense can definitely be one of the best in the league… We don’t shy away from that.”

is embracing the expectations around Houston’s defense: “Our defense can definitely be one of the best in the league… We don’t shy away from that.” The duo of DEs Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter drive a ton of the optimism around the Texans. Ryans said he’s “never seen anything like” those two as a duo: “Not everyone has that luxury. Very disruptive. They can wreck a game. What a blessing it is to have Will and Danielle on your side. That makes me a better coach.” (Aaron Wilson)

and drive a ton of the optimism around the Texans. Ryans said he’s “never seen anything like” those two as a duo: “Not everyone has that luxury. Very disruptive. They can wreck a game. What a blessing it is to have Will and Danielle on your side. That makes me a better coach.” (Aaron Wilson) There’s no ramp-up for WR Kayshon Boutte , per Ryans, and he’ll be active and with a role in Week 1 against the Bills: “Kayshon is picking up the playbook really well.” (Bien-Aime)

, per Ryans, and he’ll be active and with a role in Week 1 against the Bills: “Kayshon is picking up the playbook really well.” (Bien-Aime) Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports the NFL is fining Texans CB Jaylin Smith $7,779 for uniform violation.

Titans

Titans HC Robert Saleh gets the headlines with a faceoff against the Jets coming up in Week 1, but he’s not the only member of the Tennessee organization who has a matchup coming against their former team in green. Titans DE Jermaine Johnson was traded to the team this offseason to reunite with Saleh. There’s no question both men are eager to show their former team what they’re missing out on, but Johnson is taking his cue from Saleh and not offering up bulletin board material.

“There’s a lot of things I want to get to as a team, and I want to get to individually,” Johnson said via Jim Wyatt of the team website. “The Jets are just another thing in the way… But more than anything I am just ready to start this season, especially (being able to) go out there with this amazing group of guys and a coaching staff I am familiar with. I am excited to start the season off.”