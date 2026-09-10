Several Major Skill Players On Track To Play Week 1

A few notable skill players were dealing with short-term injuries that left their Week 1 statuses in question, such as Raiders RB Ashton Jeanty, Cardinals RB Jeremiayh Love, Giants WR Malik Nabers and Colts WR Alec Pierce.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN’s Adam Schefter gave injury updates on three of those players heading into Week 1. He said Jeanty is back at practice and will play, it looks like Love will play and Nabers is also on track to play.

Per Tony Pauline, team sources expect Pierce to play in Week 1, but he’s likely to be eased into the rotation at first. The Colts are going to be cautious with Pierce even though he’s close to 100 percent, according to Pauline, as he’s been limited in practice since coming off the PUP list two weeks ago.

Love, 21, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. He won the Doak Walker Award and Consensus All-American honors in 2025 as a junior and declared early for the 2026 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $53,869,434 rookie contract that includes a $35,637,768 signing bonus.

For his three-year college career at Notre Dame, Love appeared in 41 games and recorded 433 rushing attempts for 2,882 yards (6.7 YPC) and 36 touchdowns, along with 63 receptions for 594 yards (9.4 YPC) and six touchdowns.