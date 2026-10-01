NFL GM Predicts Cardinals Trade QB Gardner Minshew Before Trade Deadline

The Giants acquired QB J.J. McCarthy from the Vikings after starter QB Jaxson Dart was injured, and more moves like that are likely to happen as the season continues.

In a Week 3 diary where he outlined some quarterbacks who could be on the move, Jason La Canfora specifically talked to one general manager regarding Cardinals QB Gardner Minshew.

“Gone by the deadline,” the GM said.

The Cardinals have QB Jacoby Brissett locked in as the short-term starter, and third-round pick Carson Beck makes sense to ascend into a backup role when he’s recovered from a rib injury.

Minshew has made 47 starts across seven years in the league, including one start last year with Kansas City and nine the year before with the Raiders.

Minshew, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Jaguars out of Washington State back in 2019. He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $2.7 million and made a base salary of $2,540,000 for the 2021 season.

The Jaguars traded Minshew to the Eagles coming out of the preseason in 2021 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. He signed on with the Colts for the 2023 season before signing a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders back in March of last year to compete for their starting job.

The Raiders released Minshew back in March and he later signed on with the Chiefs. Minshew then signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Minshew appeared in four games for the Chiefs and completed six of 13 pass attempts for 37 yards and an interception.

We’ll have more on Minshew as the news becomes available.