Colts WR Alec Pierce Hopes To Be Available For Week 1

The Colts officially activated WR Alec Pierce from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Thursday after undergoing surgery on his left ankle/heel back in March. When speaking to reporters, Pierce said his goal is to be available for Week 1.

“Yeah, Week 1 is the goal,” Pierce said, via PFT. “[J]ust first time being back out here, wearing the helmet, playing with the other NFL players, right? So, it’s — you got to knock a little bit of rust off, but been working in PT, been working kind of off and on with the trainers. They’ve been doing a good job preparing me, getting me ready.”

Pierce is now working on his timing with Daniel Jones and their other quarterbacks.

“So, just a little different once you get back out here, get timing from Daniel [Jones] and these other NFL arms,” Pierce said.

Pierce, 26, is a former second-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati.

He just finished the final year of a four-year $6,601,342 rookie contract and signed a new four-year, $116 million contract with the Colts.

In 2025, Pierce appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 47 receptions on 84 targets for 1,004 yards (21.3 YPC) and six touchdowns.