BREAKING: Giants QB Jaxson Dart Out For Season, Undergoing Knee Surgery

According to Ian Rapoport, Giants QB Jaxson Dart is expected to undergo knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season.

Adam Schefter reports that Dart suffered damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, with his meniscus being the primary problem.

Rapoport reported yesterday that an MRI showed Dart’s knee injury is worse than previously anticipated and could miss the remainder of the season.

Dart was initially diagnosed with an MCL sprain after leaving Monday night’s game against the Rams, but further testing shows Dart could need season-ending surgery, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It’s worth noting Jameis Winston is now the only quarterback on the roster, making it very likely the Giants will add someone in the coming days.

Dart, 23, was a four-star recruit ranked as the No. 2 player in Utah and the No. 13 overall QB in the 2021 recruiting class. He committed to USC in December 2020 and spent one year there before entering the transfer portal. He committed to Ole Miss and spent the next three seasons there.

The Giants used the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Dart. He signed a four-year, $16,954,982 contract that includes an $8,970,895 signing bonus. The contract includes a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2028.

In 2025, Dart appeared in 14 games for the Giants with two starts and completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also rushed 86 times for 487 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2026, Dart has made two starts for the Giants and completed 26 of 34 passes for 250 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also rushed 11 times for 54 yards.