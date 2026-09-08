Mike Tomlin Won’t Rule Out Return To Coaching

Former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin is entering his first year in media with NBC after stepping away from the team after 19 years.

Speaking with Cris Collinsworth on PFF, Tomlin addressed his career future. He wouldn’t rule out a return to coaching because of his passion for the job, but was clear there are certain teams he would work for. The veteran coach also said he has enjoyed the start of his brief media career thus far.

“It’s certainly not a 32-team league for me, but I’ve also learned to never say never,” Tomlin said. “I love to coach. I love all the challenges of the profession. I love to be a part of growth and development of young people individually. I love the measurement of the seven-day cycle, but also have enjoyed, man, the last six months life on this other side that I had no idea about.”

Earlier this offseason, it was reported the Jets had done preliminary work on Tomlin for 2027, but Tony Pauline said it would take a “king’s ransom” for him to take that job.

Tomlin, 54, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers went to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

He elected to resign from his post following the 2025 season.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on Tomlin as the news is available.