Report: Mike Tomlin Would Need King’s Ransom To Coach Jets

There have been reports recently that Jets owner Woody Johnson is doing preliminary work on former Steelers HC Mike Tomlin to be the franchise’s head coach in 2027.

Per Tony Pauline, Tomlin would want a “king’s ransom” to coach the Jets, with one source going as far to say Tomlin would want a stake in ownership from Johnson to lead the franchise.

Pauline notes Tomlin loves the studio work thus far with NBC, but he would entertain the possibility of coaching again in 2027. However, Pauline thinks it could be a situation where Tomlin uses the Jets as leverage to get a job with the organization he prefers.

Tomlin, 54, was hired as the Steelers’ head coach back in 2007 and managed to win a Super Bowl in just his second year with the franchise.

The Steelers went to two Super Bowls under Tomlin and won once. He also has never had a losing season as an NFL coach.

He elected to resign from his post following the 2025 season.

In total, Tomlin has a career record of 193-114-2 (.628 winning percentage), which includes 13 playoff appearances in 19 seasons. His playoff record is 8-12.

We’ll have more on the Jets and Tomlin as the news is available.