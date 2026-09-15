AFC Notes: Kenyon Sadiq, Geno Smith, Malik Willis, Dolphins, Jets

Dolphins

Dolphins HC Jeff Hafley spoke about QB Malik Willis’s performance on Sunday, focusing on what Willis did when the offense broke down.

Early on, there were some really good off-schedule throws where he stepped up with his eyes downfield… and there were some where he had to go off schedule, and they adjusted to our scramble rules, and there were some that were not good enough. There were times we needed guys to break a certain way and he didn’t. Those are things they will work on together.” Hafley said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jets

Jets rookie TE Kenyon Sadiq scored his first touchdown in his first NFL game, drawing praise from veteran QB Geno Smith regarding his versatility.

“I knew it was coming,” Sadiq said of the touchdown, via Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic. “It was just a matter of time. It was just surreal. It just felt really good to get back out there.”

“I mean, that’s what we’ve seen from him. Every time he’s been on the field, whether it was in practice or even in the game, he’s a guy who’s going to make an impact. He’s a professional; he understands what to do … he showed up in a big way.” Smith said of Sadiq.

Jets

The Jets cruised to an easy 23-10 win over the Titans in their first game of the season. Afterward, QB Geno Smith credited the offensive line for making his life easy. Smith was able to be an incredibly efficient 19 of 24 passing for 215 yards, and Jets RB Breece Hall topped 100 yards on the ground. A front five of LT Olu Fashanu, G Dylan Parham, C Josh Myers, G Joe Tippmann and RT Armand Membou is expected to be one of the strengths of the team this year.

“Outstanding. I thought the guys did a tremendous job at giving me lanes to throw through,” Smith said via the team website. “I don’t think I got touched at all out there and that’s always a great sign. I thought we ran the ball well, which slowed them down. And then when we needed to pass the ball, I thought the protection was outstanding.”